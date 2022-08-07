 

Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department to Host 5K/Fun Walk, Half Marathon on September 17

Sunday, August 7, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Aug 05 07-28-08NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a 5K/Fun Walk, Half Marathon on Saturday, September 17. 

(Photo courtesy of Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department)

The race will start at 8:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the South Bethlehem Borough Building located at 309 Grant Street, in New Bethlehem.

Receive a guaranteed t-shirt if you pre-register by August 31 at runsignup.com.

The pre-registration cost is $20.00 for the 5K Race/Fun Walk and $30.00 for the Half Marathon.

Race-day registration is $25.00 for the 5K Race/Fun Walk and $35.00 for the Half Marathon.

The 5K will be a level course mostly on Rails to Trails. The half marathon will traverse the hills of western Pennsylvania, span the Red Bank Creek twice, and there will be a rail trail tunnel to shorten your run.

All proceeds will benefit the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department.


