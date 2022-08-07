 

Shippenville Man Wins ‘Taste of Talent’ Vocal Competition

Sunday, August 7, 2022 @ 07:08 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Winner Kaleb Beichner FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Kaleb Beichner of Shippenville took the champion’s crown in Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition on Sunday at Bandstand Park.

(PHOTO ABOVE: Winner Kaleb Beichner. Photos by Gavin Fish.)

Beichner claimed the 7-week long competition’s $1,000 grand prize, while the three runners up–Alexander Karg of Oil City, Christian Agnew of Oil City, and Ruth Herrick of Greenville–each took home a $100 cash prize and a $100 gift certificate. The prizes were provided by Jake and Nancy Lindsey, the Franklin Retail Association, and the Franklin Eagles Aerie #328.

Runner-up Alexander Karg.

Runner-up Alexander Karg.

Runner-up Christian Agnew.

Runner-up Christian Agnew.

Beichner performed his renditions of John Michael Montgomery’s “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” and Jason Aldean’s “She’s Country.” The other contestants pleased the crowd gathered at Bandstand Park with two vocal selections ranging from ‘70s and ‘80s glam rock to Rat Pack classics to the King of Rock and Roll’s Can’t Help Falling in Love, the latter having special meaning for Herrick, who used to dance to the song with her late husband.

Runner-up Ruth Herrick.

Runner-up Ruth Herrick.

While the vote was being tallied, last year’s co-winner, Ian Best, treated the crowd to selections from Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdinck, Simon & Garfunkel, Nick Kahan, and the musical Big Fish. Scott Grassley, last year’s other co-winner, was out of town and not able to attend.

tot2022_wide (1)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

