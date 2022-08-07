SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Stuffed Steak Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Steak as their special on Sunday, August 7!
There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!
- Sunday, August 7 – Stuffed Steak
- Monday – August 8 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs
- Tuesday – August 9 – Cabbage Rolls, Chicken Salad Croissant, or Liver and Onions
- Wednesday – August 10 – Stir Fry, 4-Piece Chicken Dinner, or Fish Sandwich
- Thursday – August 11 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
- Friday – August 12 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
- Saturday – August 13 – Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
The Korner Restaurant is open:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
