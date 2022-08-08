A.L. “Ossie” Reynolds, age 88, of Bredinsburg Road, Franklin, died peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Born on October 11, 1933, in Titusville, he was one of seven children by the late Walter Wade and Constance Kertcher Reynolds.

After high school, Ossie enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years, serving during the Korean War.

On October 22, 1971, he married the former Linda L. Wygant, who preceded him in death on January 1, 2016. They shared 44 years of marriage together.

Ossie was a member of the Seneca United Methodist Church.

He worked as an inspector at the Oil City Glass Plant for over 20 years until it closed in 1984.

He was a former member of Green Acres Golf Course and Titusville Country Club, and the Sampson Air Force Base in New York.

Ossie loved golfing and all sports.

In his earlier years, he was an avid softball player.

Later in life, he continued to be an athlete, but he found greater joy by watching his children and grandchildren at all their sporting events.

He is survived by a son, Michael Reynolds and wife Melina of Seneca; a daughter, Rainie Smith of Franklin; and three grandchildren, Kristin Reynolds, Jenna Reynolds and Deacon Smith.

He is also survived by one sister, Shirley Crawford of Titusville.

In addition to his parents, and wife, Linda, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Jack, Howard, Richard “Dick,” Pete, and Warren “Ike,” a brother-in-law, Gene Crawford, and son-in-law Bryan Smith.

Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 10 from 11 am to 1 pm.

Funeral services will be held in the Morrison Funeral Home following the visitation at 1 pm with the Rev. Zayzay Kpadeh, pastor of the Seneca United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Ossie’s name to the Seneca United Methodist Church.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

