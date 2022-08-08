BREAKING NEWS: State Route 338 Closed Due to ‘Police Activity’

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Route 338 near Knox Borough has reopened following “police activity” on Monday morning.

According to 511pa.com, there was “police activity” on PA 338 in both directions between Tippecanoe Road, Twin Church Road, and Huston Avenue. All lanes were closed from around 5:45 a.m. until approximately 10:55 a.m.



(Photo taken from Sharp Shopper parking lot along Route 338.)

A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that an “investigation is underway,” and “the public is not at risk.”

PSP Clarion would not comment any further on the situation.

A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher confirmed the road closure was due to police activity, but could not disclose any further information.

Stay with exploreClarion.com for updates on this story.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.