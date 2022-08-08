Emma Walter, 95, of Harrisville, passed away August 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center.

Emma was born April 24, 1927 on her family’s farm in Murrinsville, Butler County.

She was the daughter of the late Charles and Desolina M. Ciochetto.

She married Newell “Buck” Walter on September 23, 1961. Buck passed away July 28, 2007.

Emma was quite the trail blazer when it came to working women during a time when woman did not typically have careers and family obligations.

She graduated from Harrisville High School in 1946 and then worked for Bell Telephone from 1949-1962 as a Senior Operator.

She also worked for Slippery Rock State College.

Emma was a member of the Barkeyville Methodist Church and attended Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City.

Emma and her husband donated countless hours towards the Barkeyville Cemetery Association, Emma was the record keeper and Newell’s right hand when it came to the cemetery.

While attending Barkeyville Methodist Church, she served on the Pastor Parish Relations Committee.

Emma also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Emma was known for her amazing gardening skills.

She was very crafty, also working on different sewing projects her family will treasure.

Emma loved her horses.

She never hesitated to jump in and help with them at her grandchildren’s riding events.

She was happiest in the presence of her family.

Loved ones to cherish Emma’s memory are her daughters Debi K. Barr and her husband, Terry, of Harrisville and Sharone A. Walter of Penn Hills, her sister Bernice DeCola of Washington Pa, her grandchildren Sondra N. Barr of Harrisville and Stephen J. Barr of Imperial.

Emma was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her husband, 5 brothers (Lewis, John, Joseph, Charles and Reynold Ciochetto ), and one sister, Annie Ciochetto.

The family will receive friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. James Leuenberger officiating.

Burial will take place at the Barkeryville Cemetery.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhomoe.net.

