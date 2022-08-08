Featured Local Job: Police Officers

The Emlenton Borough is hiring new and experienced police officers for an expanding, rural police department.

Positions Available:

Full-Time Chief

Full-Time Patrolman

Part-time Patrolman

Seeking applicants with strong community policing skills suited for small-town/rural police work. Competitive wages, benefits, flexible scheduling.

Full-Time Chief: $25-$30/hr + benefits

Full-Time Patrolman: $20-$25/hr + benefits

Part-Time Patrolman: $20-$25/hr

Application available online at https://emlentonpaborough.com or call 724-867-8611.

Mail application and resume to:

Emlenton Borough

PO Box 537

Emlenton, PA 16373

Applications due by Aug 29, 2022.

