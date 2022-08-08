 

Postal Worker Attacked While Delivering Mail

Monday, August 8, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

West Palm Beach, USA - July 8, 2021: Small USPS van truck delivering packages in Florida, on street road drivingCONNOQUENESSING TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a postal worker while he was delivering the mail.

Butler-based State Police said the incident happened on August 3 around 10:57 a.m. in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County.

According to police, Todd Laverenge Hovis, 56, of Chicora, attacked a USPS employee who was delivering mail along State Route 68 near Whitestown Road.

The victim is listed as a 35-year-old Butler man.

Hovis was subsequently arrested and charged with the following offenses:

  • Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
  • Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2
  • Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He was arraigned by District Judge Amy M. Marcinkiewicz on August 3 at 2:15 p.m.

Bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 23 at 1:00 p.m. with Judge Marcinkiewicz presiding.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

