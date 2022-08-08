Postal Worker Attacked While Delivering Mail

CONNOQUENESSING TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a postal worker while he was delivering the mail.

Butler-based State Police said the incident happened on August 3 around 10:57 a.m. in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County.

According to police, Todd Laverenge Hovis, 56, of Chicora, attacked a USPS employee who was delivering mail along State Route 68 near Whitestown Road.

The victim is listed as a 35-year-old Butler man.

Hovis was subsequently arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He was arraigned by District Judge Amy M. Marcinkiewicz on August 3 at 2:15 p.m.

Bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 23 at 1:00 p.m. with Judge Marcinkiewicz presiding.

