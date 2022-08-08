Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr., 59, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Born in Oil City on January 19, 1963, he was the son of the late Ray Ellsworth Nelson Sr. and Vera Fellner.

He was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

Ray worked many years as a contractor and was a member of the American Indian Native American Historical and Genealogical Society Inc.

He lived off the land and enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his beloved dog, “Goofy”.

Ray was a generous man and would always lend a helping hand.

Surviving is his step-mother, Roberta Nelson of Kennerdell; two daughters, Tabbatha Glass and her husband Joe of Ohio and their children, Jacob, Zachary, Maddox and Eve; Christine Toth and her husband Ryan of Ohio and their daughter Savanah.

Also surviving are five siblings, Kim Rodgers and her husband Allen of Franklin and their children, Ryan and Angie; Scott Nelson and his wife Cheryl of Titusville and their children, Paul and Rachel; John Nelson and his wife Kristi of Meadville and their daughter, Ashley; Stacy Umstead of Franklin and her son Gary and his son Chase; Chad Nelson and his wife Kacy of Texas and their sons, Joshua and Caleb.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his step-father, Gary Graham.

There will be no visitation of services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

