Robert Caleb Sutton, 77, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Born in Franklin on March 16, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert Custer and Evelyn Mae (Gealy) Sutton, who both preceded him in death.

After graduating from Franklin High School, Robert attended the University of Pittsburgh in Titusville, PA, from 1963-1965 and Athens State University in Athens, AL, from 1965-1968 earning a BA degree in English, with a minor in Biology.

He was hired at Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, Virginia, in August 1968, as a Biology and Chemistry Teacher, a Duty Officer, a Barracks Supervisor, and a Tennis instructor.

Over the next 41 years, he dedicated his career to teaching and guiding several generations of young men.

He retired in 2009 having attained the rank of Major.

He was respected by students and staff alike for his endless energy, his dignity and class, his sense of humor, his keen intellect and his dedication to his work and to his students.

In his spare time, Robert was a board member of The American Cancer Society and enjoyed tennis, food microbiology, cooking, gardening, cabinet making, sports cars, art, and grandfather clocks.

Robert is survived by his sister, Roberta Sutton of Franklin; nieces, Mary Ann Yoder (Steve) of Mesa, AZ, Deborah Stickley of West Point, VA and Rebecca Hetrick (Edward) of North Ridgeville, OH; cousins, Gregory (Pam) Wentz of Sykesville, MD, and Barbara Wentz of Baltimore, MD, along with many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin, PA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to “The Academy Fund”, Fork Union Military Academy, PO Box 278, Fork Union, VA 23055.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.