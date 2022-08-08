Robert J. Bookwalter, 84, of Oil City and formerly of Rockland, died Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born Oct. 24, 1937 in Miola, PA., he was the son of the late John D. & Helen V. McCleary Bookwalter.

Robert was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Robert was married to the former Donna L. Hartzell on Dec. 24, 1959 and she preceded him in death in 1970.

After returning home from the service, Robert was a truck driver and did janitorial work for the Franklin School District and was a caretaker at Rockland Cemetery.

Bob enjoyed working on lawnmowers in his spare time.

He also enjoyed being outdoors and animals.

Mr. Bookwalter is survived by three children: William Bookwalter & his wife Connie of Forty Fort, PA, Gregory Bookwalter of West Middlesex, PA, Donald Bookwalter & his wife Barbara of Mercer; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren also survive.

He is also survived by his sister, Ann Enos & her husband Boyd of Pleasantville.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter Gabrielle Elizabeth.

There will be no services at this time, his family will be celebrate his life at a later date, and would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Heights for the wonderful care they gave to him.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

