SPONSORED: Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts & Dancer’s Studio Christian Preschool Open House Set for Thursday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts & Dancer’s Studio Christian Preschool is hosting an Open House on Thursday, August 11. FREE trial classes are being offered during the event!

The Open House will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Free classes will be offered to new students and returning students during the Open House event.

Have your child bring a friend and let them try a class together.

Not in Acro but think you want to try? Now is a great time!

ACRO TRIAL CLASS – AGES 3-7

Time: 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

AERIAL HOOP TRIAL CLASS – AGES 6-9

Time: 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Note: Acro class is required to take hoops during the semester.

ABOUT DANCER’S STUDIO

Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Center is more than just a dance and performing arts center. They are a second home for 200+ students. Inside the front door is where lifelong friendships begin, where students look to other students for not only friendship and help with classes but advice, hugs, and encouragement.

The staff is not just your child’s teacher but also a mentor and there to provide a safe, healthy and happy environment. We welcome all students and strive to provide every student with the best experience possible.

DANCER’S STUDIO PERFORMING ARTS CHRISTIAN PRESCHOOL

Open House: Thursday, August 11

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Dancer’s Studio, located at 609 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool is offering a unique option for parents in the Clarion area this fall.

Their preschool program incorporates traditional play-based and academic learning with a performing arts program encompassing dance, music, and drama. Three- to five-year-old students benefit from ballet, tap, acrobatic, music, and drama lessons incorporated into each week. These lessons combined with child-focused teaching help create an engaging educational environment where children are excited to learn. The preschool students will get the chance to show off their performing arts as part of the holiday recital and spring recital at Dancer’s Studio.

ABOUT THE PRESCHOOL TEACHER – JOY HORNER

Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool teacher, Joy Horner, comes with 10 years of experience in the preschool classroom. She is looking forward to Dancer’s Studio’s performing arts-based program because she knows that music and movement have the power to engage young minds and aid in learning. Through her experience with preschoolers, Joy has developed a classroom that focuses on learning both academic and social skills at each child’s individual level. This helps children be challenged while also experiencing success in the classroom. Dancer’s Studio’s preschool classroom strives to inspire children to be excited to become lifelong learners.

Classes at Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool (DSPACP) will be held inside Dancer’s Studio beginning Tuesday, August 30. Class time is 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Tuition for the preschool performing arts program is $300.00 a month. Students enrolled in DSPACP have the opportunity to participate in several fundraisers throughout the year to help offset their tuition expenses, with all individual profits going towards their own tuition.

Interested families can stop in during Open House on Thursday, August 11, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This is a great opportunity to see the studio, meet DSPACP staff, and get any questions you may have answered.

Registration information will be available during Open House or can be found online at www.dancersstudioclarion.com.

