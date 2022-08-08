 

State Police Calls: Suspected DUI Driver Arrives on Scene to Help Disabled Motorist

Monday, August 8, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls: 

Suspected DUI Driver Arrives on Scene to Help Disabled Motorist on Lickingville Road

PSP Marienville responded to a report of a disabled motorist along Lickingville Road, near Sunny Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:33 p.m. on Saturday, August 6.

According to police, it was discovered while on the scene that an unrelated vehicle arrived, and the operator of that vehicle was determined to be under the influence.

The investigation shall remain open pending blood results with charges pending, police say.

The disabled motorist was assisted on the scene by the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department & Relief Association.

Theft of Unpaid Fuel in Tionesta Borough

Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft of unpaid fuel around 6:29 p.m. on Monday, August 1.

Police say the incident occurred at Haller’s General Store along Elm Street, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

The vehicle involved is listed as a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The victim is listed as a 50-year-old Tionesta woman.


