Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light northwest wind.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

