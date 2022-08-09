Boil Water Alert Issued for Rimersburg

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) has been issued for the Rimersburg area.

The following release was issued by Rimersburg Borough on Tuesday evening:

At 2:36 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Rimersburg Borough Maintenance issued a boil water advisory for its water customers.

Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Under a boil water advisory, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that water be brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Please do not drink the water without boiling it first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Rimersburg Borough will inform you when you will no longer need to boil your water. Landlords, please notify your tenants. Once again, Rimersburg Borough Maintenance has issued a boil water advisory for its water customers.

See RimersburgBorough.com for updates or pick up information outside the front door of the Rimersburg Borough Office at 27 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA.

You will be notified when the advisory has been lifted via Public Alert system by email, text, and/ or phone, and the Borough Website.

