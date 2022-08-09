Charlotte “Lollie” Shaw Thrush, age 86, of Brookville, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 7, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born May 19, 1936, in Reynoldsville, she was a daughter of the late Charles Henry Wiles and LaRue Estes Wiles.

She married Homer Charles “Cork” Shaw and he preceded her in death on August 3, 1980.

She then married Norris Thrush and he survives.

Lollie lived in Knox for many years and moved to Brookville in 1978.

She worked for Brookville Telephone and retired from S & T Bank.

Lollie was a devout Christian.

She enjoyed traveling and camping, winters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Florida, and loved her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her faith.

Survivors include her husband, Norris; two sons: Roger Shaw and his wife, Stephanie, of Brookville and their children: Abbey (Justin) Little of Cypress, Texas, and Meagan Shaw of Brookville, and grandchildren, Alexis and Ashlyn, and Rick Shaw and his wife, Lisa, of Brookville and their children: Joshua (Charleena) Chandler of New Bethlehem, Justin Shaw and Jessica (Ashtin) Matthews, both of Brookville, and grandchildren, Dessa and Jaylyn. Lollie is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Wiles of DuBois and Carol Shaw Karpinski of Chicora.

In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Darwin Wiles, Dorothea Murray, Patricia Matt and Corrine Hannah.

Family and friends will be received from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale Road, Brookville.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Reverend Dan Helenek officiating.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Lollie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox and the Carrier Funeral Home of Brookville.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.