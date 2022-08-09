Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention to Hold Annual Awareness Walk on September 8

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention is holding their annual Suicide Awareness Walk on Thursday, September 8, in New Bethlehem.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m.

Each year the walk hosts a brief speaker, and this year’s speaker is Kim Daugherty.

Local mental health agencies will have tables set up at the event with resources and free items.

Registration is open by following this link: https://www.clarionsuicideawareness.com/registration.html.

The walk is approximately one mile. If you choose to not walk but still want to attend, there will be music and organizations to keep you busy!

Shirts are available to order BY August 12. If you can’t attend the walk, you can still order a shirt and have it shipped to you.

Shirts are available to order by following this link: https://cccsp.spiritsale.com/?fbclid=IwAR0r85Dvtqy0hD-s2qVWnzp0nftPhXtxNXcGt_e1IueTiRFqc9FcRJXYxJg.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available by following this link: https://www.clarionsuicideawareness.com/sponsorship.html.

For further information or to register online, visit https://www.clarionsuicideawareness.com.

