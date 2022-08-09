 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Portobellos

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Check out this flavorful meal!

Ingredients

4 large portobello mushrooms (about 5 inches)
3/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

1/3 cup dry bread crumbs
1/3 cup chopped walnuts
1/3 cup finely chopped onion
1/3 cup golden raisins, optional
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons vegetable broth

Directions

-Remove stems from mushrooms (discard or save for another use); set caps aside. In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, bread crumbs, walnuts, onion, raisins if desired, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Stir in egg and broth until blended.

-Spoon into mushroom caps; sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese. Place in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until mushrooms are tender.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


