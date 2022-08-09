Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Portobellos

Check out this flavorful meal!

Ingredients

4 large portobello mushrooms (about 5 inches)

3/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided



1/3 cup dry bread crumbs1/3 cup chopped walnuts1/3 cup finely chopped onion1/3 cup golden raisins, optional3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 large egg, lightly beaten2 tablespoons vegetable broth

Directions

-Remove stems from mushrooms (discard or save for another use); set caps aside. In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, bread crumbs, walnuts, onion, raisins if desired, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Stir in egg and broth until blended.

-Spoon into mushroom caps; sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese. Place in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until mushrooms are tender.

