Clarion Hospital Reports 53 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 53 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, August 1, 2022.



Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update August 8, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 08/07/2022: 24,344

Test obtained at CH: 18,719

Positives: 5,099

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 08/07/2022: 114,617

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,808

Positives: 18,873

Hospital Inpatients as of 08/08/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 3 patients. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 16 patients. 0 suspected. 16 confirmed. 1 ICU.

DOH reporting: BMH reported one death on 08/01/2022, and two deaths on 08/05/2022.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.