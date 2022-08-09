Clarion Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Calling 9-1-1 Multiple Times, Being Belligerent With Dispatchers

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing charges for reportedly calling 9-1-1 for non-emergency purposes and being belligerent with the dispatchers.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department on Monday, August 1, filed criminal charges against 41-year-old John Richard Wilson in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

Incident of Harassment, Public Drunkenness on July 2

On July 2, around 1:50 a.m., a Clarion Borough Police Officer was dispatched to a bar located on Main Street for a report of harassment. When the officer arrived he spoke to John Wilson who said he saw a woman who he thought he knew. He explained that the woman wasn’t who he thought she was, and he was commenting to her, and she became angry and punched him in the face, according to a criminal complaint.

The officer spoke to the woman, and she reported that Wilson wouldn’t leave her alone and was harassing her, so she punched him, the complaint states.

The officer then returned and spoke to Wilson again. He told Wilson that he was going to cite both individuals for their crimes, and Wilson became upset and said he was the victim. The officer explained there were witnesses who indicated that he was harassing the female, the complaint states.

The officer told Wilson (who lives on Main Street) to go home or he was going to arrest him for public drunkenness. Wilson became belligerent and continued to become louder. The officer gave Wilson a chance to walk home; however, he refused, according to the complaint.

Wilson was arrested and taken to the Clarion Borough Police Department. At 4:40 a.m. on July 2, Wilson was released to a friend.

Incident of Emergency Communications Services Penalty on July 2

The Clarion Borough Police Officer received a CD from the Clarion County Office of Emergency Services on July 15 with five (non-emergency) conversations between Wilson and the 9-1-1 dispatchers. Wilson was being very disrespectful, uncooperative, and belligerent with the operators to the point where they disconnected his calls to them.

He was charged with the following offenses:

– Communications with 911, Misdemeanor 3

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

– Harassment – Course of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

– Noise, Loud, Disturbing, Unnecessary Noise Prohibited, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 20 at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

