Featured Local Job: Welders, Fabricators and General Shop Employees

Witherup Fabrication & Erection, Inc. located in Kennerdell, PA is seeking Welders, Fabricators, and General Shop Employees.

Competitive compensation and benefits opportunity.

Please email your resume to [email protected]

or bring your resume to :

Witherup Fabrication & Erection, Inc.

431 Kennerdell Road

Kennerdell, PA 16374

814 385 6601



