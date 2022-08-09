 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Iona Marie Shockley

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 @ 06:08 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-XW3UyUYKq0Iona Marie Shockley, 94, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pennsylvania.

She lived in Kingsport, Tennessee for most of her life having moved to Clarion, Pennsylvania in 2002 where she lived at Liberty Towers and had many friends.

Iona worked as a nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport where she enjoyed taking care of new born babies and working with the medical staff.

She enjoyed shopping, playing cards, and staying in touch with her friends and family.

She especially enjoyed her cat, Abby, and her friend, Sandy’s dog, Augie.

She was a faithful attendee of a Bible Study at Liberty Towers and was a friend of the Reformed Presbyterian Church of Rimersburg, Pennsylvania.

She was born to Henry and Grace Robinette in Kingsport, Tennessee July 18, 1928.

She was preceded in death by parents Henry and Grace Robinette, her brothers Clyde and Hubert Robinette; spouses Carl Shockley and Ed Ferguson; and, her son Alan Shockley and infant daughter Sharon Kay Shockley.

She is survived by a sister Pauline Franco, daughter Donna Monger (John), grandchildren Rebecca Ghali (Zouheir), Katharine Nakaue (Mitch), Andrew Monger ( Hannah), and Shannon Shelton (Michael). She had numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Iona will be buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, Tennessee.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tennessee 38105.

Goble Funeral Home, Clarion, Pennsylvania is in charge of arrangements.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.