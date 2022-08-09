Iona Marie Shockley, 94, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pennsylvania.

She lived in Kingsport, Tennessee for most of her life having moved to Clarion, Pennsylvania in 2002 where she lived at Liberty Towers and had many friends.

Iona worked as a nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport where she enjoyed taking care of new born babies and working with the medical staff.

She enjoyed shopping, playing cards, and staying in touch with her friends and family.

She especially enjoyed her cat, Abby, and her friend, Sandy’s dog, Augie.

She was a faithful attendee of a Bible Study at Liberty Towers and was a friend of the Reformed Presbyterian Church of Rimersburg, Pennsylvania.

She was born to Henry and Grace Robinette in Kingsport, Tennessee July 18, 1928.

She was preceded in death by parents Henry and Grace Robinette, her brothers Clyde and Hubert Robinette; spouses Carl Shockley and Ed Ferguson; and, her son Alan Shockley and infant daughter Sharon Kay Shockley.

She is survived by a sister Pauline Franco, daughter Donna Monger (John), grandchildren Rebecca Ghali (Zouheir), Katharine Nakaue (Mitch), Andrew Monger ( Hannah), and Shannon Shelton (Michael). She had numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Iona will be buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, Tennessee.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tennessee 38105.

Goble Funeral Home, Clarion, Pennsylvania is in charge of arrangements.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

