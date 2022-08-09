Police: Clarion County Jail Inmate Faces Aggravated Assault Charges for Back-Handing Corrections Officer

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Aggravated assault charges have been filed against a Clarion County Jail inmate for reportedly back-handing a corrections officer.

According to court documents, Chief Detective William Peck IV, of Clarion County Detectives, filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Dane David Kells, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Friday, August 5.

On August 4, Chief Detective William Peck IV was notified of an assault of a corrections officer by an inmate at the Clarion County Jail located on Amsler Avenue, in Paint Township, Clarion County, according to a criminal complaint.

The Deputy Warden of the Clarion County Jail provided Detective Peck with a video of the incident. The Deputy Warden advised that inmate Dane Kells was out on the open block floor and at the closed doorway of another inmate’s cell, potentially spitting at the door towards the other inmate inside the cell. A corrections officer then entered the block and ordered Kells back to his cell, but he did not comply. The officer was being patient with Kells for several minutes, attempting to communicate with him, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Kells then back-handed the corrections officer with a left, open hand across the face, which caused redness to the left side of the corrections officer’s face. The corrections officer then stepped back and radioed for help before approaching Kells. The officer took Kells to the ground, held him down until other officers arrived, and detained him.

Kells was arraigned at 1:01 p.m. on Monday, August 8, in front of Judge Schill on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI to designated individuals, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

His bail was set at $2,500.00 monetary for this case.

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, August 16, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

