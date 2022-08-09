 

Police Seeking Information on Person Who Set Mailbox on Fire

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police ResponseJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are asking the public for information on an incident in which a mailbox was set on fire in Sigel on Sunday evening.

According to police, a trooper arrived at a residence on State Route 949, in Sigel, Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a damaged mailbox around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.

Through the course of this investigation, it was discovered that an unknown actor(s) removed the victim’s mailbox and placed it on the ground, and caused damage to it with an unknown object, police say.

The actor(s) then proceeded to pour or place an accelerant (most likely gasoline) on the victim’s mailbox. The actor(s) continued to pour the accelerant on the ground from the mailbox back toward the victim’s driveway before igniting the accelerant, according to police.

The victim is listed as a 40-year-old Sigel woman.

The damage to the mailbox is valued at $50.00.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


