AICDAC Offers R.A.M.P. Certification Training on August 29
Tuesday, August 9, 2022 @ 12:08 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is holding a R.A.M.P. Certification training near the end of August.
The training will be held at the American Legion–located at 530 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214–on Monday, August 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Pre-registration is required.
Regoster online at: https://forms.gle/bbMYwnGSHQFpUp4N9 by Monday, August 22.
You can also register by calling 814-226-6350 ext. 104.
For more information, visit www.aicdac.org.
