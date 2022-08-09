Rick’s Racing Roundup: Action Continues Through Rainy Weather

Despite rain over the weekend, several area tracks managed to complete their racing programs.

(Pictured above: Matt Lux, of Franklin, visited victory lane over the weekend at Marion Center. Photo by Derek Bobick.)

And as the racing season starts to wind down, there are plenty of big events coming up on the calendar.

Lernerville Speedway fell victim to rain this past Friday but will present a big show for the sprint cars this coming Friday when they present the annual Sprint Car Spectacular.

The show will be highlighted by the 410 sprint cars that will battle for a four thousand dollar top prize. Also on the card will be the Allegheny Sprint Tour with the RaceSaver 305 cars and the RUSH wingless sprints with a 7:30 p.m. start time. On Friday, August 19, the ULMS Late Model Series will join the Fab 4 lineup at Lernerville.

This past Saturday Sharon Speedway presented another installment of their Super Series shows featuring the 410 sprint cars. For the second week in a row, the sprint car feature was a thriller coming down to the final laps. This time it was AJ Flick who ran down last week’s winner, George Hobaugh, and made the winning pass as the white flag flew.

The win was number eleven for Flick as he continues to be the area’s winningest sprint car driver. Sharon Speedway will be back in action this Saturday with the RUSH Sprint Cars, Pro Stocks, RUSH Sportsman Modified, and UMP Mods.

Marion Center Speedway beat the rain on Saturday and it was Franklin-driver Matt Lux scoring the win in the super late model feature. Marion Center will be back in action this Saturday with a $2000.00 to win SCDRA special.

Hummingbird Speedway was also able to complete their racing program this past Saturday. Andrew Gordon was the winner of the annual Ina Caltagarone Memorial Shootout for the pro stocks. Coming up this Saturday at Hummingbird will be a regular six division show along with the PATD Vintage Modifieds. There will also be kids’ bike races and all kids must wear a helmet to participate in this event.

(Pictured above: Jimmy Holden, of Tiona, scored his 2nd win of the season at Tri-City Sunday before the rain hit. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

Tri-City Raceway gave it their best shot Sunday to beat the rain, and they managed to get the sprint car and modified features completed before rain ended the show early. Jimmy Holden would win the modified feature over New York’s Greg Martin, and Kevin Hoffman in last week’s winning car would round out the podium.

In the sprint car feature, it was Carl Bowser holding off the area’s hottest driver AJ Flick for his first win of 2022. Flick would hold on for a close second while Logan McCandless would record a season-best third at the Venango County oval. Before Bowser could celebrate his win in victory lane, rain hit the track, washing out the final two features.

Tri-City will be back in action this Sunday with their regular four divisions plus the RUSH crate modifieds will be added to the card, and the rained-out mini stock feature will also be made up with a start time of 5:30 p.m.

This Saturday, the place to be for sprint car fans will be a quick trip east on Interstate 80 just off the Lock Haven exit to Clinton County Speedway where their much anticipated 410 sprint car race will take center stage. This year’s race will honor former racer and all-time leading winner in the sprint car class at the track, Phil Walter. The event will pay a cool $6300.00 to win and $500.00 just to take the green. Look for a strong field of central Pa drivers along with some western Pa favorites to be on hand for the track’s biggest race of the season.

Another big sprint car race is coming up on Sunday, August 21, when the 410 sprint cars will make their return to Knox Raceway for the first time in over a decade. Joining the 410 sprint cars will be the first visit of the Penn-Ohio Pro Stock Series and the RUSH wingless sprint cars will round out the card once again. Racing is scheduled to get underway at 6:00 p.m.

