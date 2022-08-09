State Police Calls: Police Investigating Wire Fraud; Venus Man Accused of Unauthorized Use of Father’s Vehicle

Area state police responded to the following calls:

Police Investigating Wire Fraud

Franklin-based State Police are currently investigating a wire fraud incident that occurred on Thursday, August 4.

Police say an unknown actor obtained a known 60-year-old Kennerdell woman’s checking account information and was able to generate a check with the information.

The actor then electronically entered a check amount and attempted to cash it at a bank electronically, police said.

According to police, the bank was able to recognize the transaction as fraudulent before allowing it to be processed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

PSP Franklin has released information regarding an unauthorized motor vehicle that occurred on July 24 in Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

Police say the incident occurred as a known 67-year-old Venus man allowed his son, Joshua Flockerzi, 36, of Venus, to borrow his 2008 Chrysler Town & Country until midnight on Sunday, July 24.

Flockerzi failed to return the van for nine days, police said.

When Flockerzi finally returned the van, there was damage to all sides of the vehicle from an “alleged striking of a deer.” Flockerzi allegedly fled the scene after dropping the van off at his father’s residence, police said.

Found Property

On Saturday, August 6, around 1:30 p.m., a black Canon EOS 4000 D camera with a Vivitar HD telephoto lens was found laying on the roadway near the intersection of Bottom Road and Ferguson Road, in the southernmost portion of Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

