State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning.

According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots being heard in the area of Little German Road and State Route 338, Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 12:06 a.m. on Monday, August 8.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located one known male individual as he exited a wooded area. The individual identified another known male as the second person in the altercation, but he did not know his location, police say.

With assistance from a PSP Aviation Unit, the second known male was located in a wooded area southwest of the scene.

Both individuals were transported to a medical facility for treatment of injuries they suffered in the altercation prior that night, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing with no threat to public safety, police say.

Both lanes of PA 338 between Tippecanoe Road, Twin Church Road, and Huston Avenue were closed from around 5:45 a.m. until approximately 10:55 a.m.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

No charges have been filed in the case as of Tuesday evening.

Calls to the PSP Crime Unit were not immediately returned.

