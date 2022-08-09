Tamara J. Boughner, 56, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center.

She was born September 28, 1965, and was the daughter of the late Eugene C. and Dolores J. Coxson Boughner.

She was a graduate of Stoneboro Wesleyan School and Clarion University where she earned her Bachelors Degree.

Tamara was manager of Human Resources for Franklin Industries.

Surviving are a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Emery and Edna Boughner, and maternal grandparents, Homer and Margaret Coxson.

She will be laid to rest at Cooperstown Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346 or Precious Paws Animal Rescue 720 Atlantic Ave, Franklin, PA 16323.

