Thomas P. Bish, 85, of Oil City PA, passed away Monday August 8, 2022 at his home after a short battle with cancer.

He was born May 29, 1937, in Clarion, PA., son of the late Thomas George Bish & Helen Sloan Troese.

After graduating from Clarion High School in 1956, he served in the United States Airforce for four years as an Armament and Electronics Specialist.

He married Boneta (Bonnie) L. Sheasley on May 17, 1974, and she survives.

He was a devout member of the Grace Methodist Church of Oil City where he served two terms on the Administrative Board and many years as an usher.

Tom retired from Joy Technologies in June 1998, after 28 years of service where he held the position of Superintendent of Component Manufacturing being in charge of the Structural Dept., Machine Shop, and Maintenance Dept.

Tom was an active member of the Franklin Elks Lodge 110 for many years, as well as an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.

He enjoyed Gardening, Hunting, Fishing, Golfing, and cheering on his Granddaughter in her various sporting events.

Tom believed that life is not measured by how you remember the people in your life, but how those people remember you.

He was loved by many, feared by some, but will be missed by all.

Tom is survived by two Brothers and 2 Half-Brothers; Robert Harvey Bish of Clarion, Carl Joseph Bish of Mayport, PA. Henry Troese JR. of Clarion, and Richard Troese of Clarion.

He had 3 children and 1 stepchild. Daughter Brenda & John Bates of Waynesville, MO; Thomas & Missi Bish of Callensburg, PA; Patrick & Shawna Bish of Lebanon KY; and Cathy & Marc Lahn of Millville, NJ.

Tom had 8 Grandchildren: Heath Bates, Brendan Bates, Amanda Bish, Ariel Wenner, Tahara Bish, Shayleene Hagan, Kyle Bish, and Trisha Pedersen.

and 9 Great-Grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Step-Father, Henry Troese, and Sister Carolyn (Sue) Novosal.

Per Tom’s wishes, there will be no viewing.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

