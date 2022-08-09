 

Two Charged in Post-Race Fight at Local Track

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. 

According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say the victim became agitated after a race for allegedly being run off the track by Bernard’s son.

“Track officials did not engage or penalize either driver for the alleged action,” according to police.

After the race, the victim went to engage in a conversation with Bernard’s son while Bernard was standing beside his son’s cart. The victim was then shoved by Bernard, and Wilson grabbed the victim from behind and pulled him to the ground, according to police.

Bernard also went to the ground because the victim was holding onto him, police say.

According to police, both Bernard and Wilson were charged with one count of harassment through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.


