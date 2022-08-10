The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 53. Light north wind.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.