Charlotte M. Mealy, 86, of Leeper, formerly of Vowinckel, died early Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her daughters home following a period of declining health.

Born in Foxburg on November 20, 1935, she was daughter of the late Charles and Etta Findlay Botts.

On September 17, 1965 in Sheffield, she married Robert E. Mealy. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2006.

She enjoyed baking and was renowned for her homemade breads and Snicker doodles.

Her favored pastimes was spending time with her family and showering them in LOVE.

Her survivors include her daughters, Sandra (Mike) Schmader and Patricia (Charles) DuBois; her daughter-in-law, Mary Anderson; her brother-in-law, James Smith; her grandchildren, Joshua (Kimberly) Schmader, Jessica (Robert) Connick, Robert (Ashley) Henry, Gary Le Henry, April (Wesley) Snyder, Shawn (Shelli Naser) Anderson, Shane Anderson, Autumn Anderson and Steven Gates; and her 15 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Rickie L. Anderson; her brothers, Joseph, Charles “Buck” and John Botts; her sisters, Helen Bender, Betty Blair and Lois “Jean” Smith; and her great grandson, Jacob Snyder.

As per Charlotte’s wishes all services will be held privately on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA. with Rev. Heidi Helsel, officiating.

Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery, Frills Corners, Clarion County.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Washington United Methodist Church Cemetery.

