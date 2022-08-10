Clarion Free Library Seeking Used Book Donations

CLARION, Pa. – Do you need more room on your bookshelf? Do you have some used books that you no longer need? Consider donating your gently used books to the Clarion Free Library.

The library accepts used books at any time, which are then sold in the Book Cellar and occasional book sales. All proceeds benefit the Clarion Free Library.

The Book Cellar is a “used book and more” store in the lower level of the Clarion Free Library that is open during normal library hours. All purchases are by donation.

Books of all genres are accepted including books for children, young adults, and adults ranging from classic fiction to suspense, biographies to romance, and everything in between.

Books not accepted include textbooks, encyclopedias, Reader’s Digest condensed books, magazines, or damaged books. Books may be dropped off at the front desk of the library at any time during operating hours.

The Book Cellar is operated by the Friends of the Clarion Free Library, a member-supported nonprofit organization that advocates, fundraises, and provides support for the Clarion Free Library. For more information, find the Friends of the Clarion Free Library on Facebook or email [email protected]

