Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep at Wheel, Slams into Guide Rail, Embankment

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police carCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a crash that resulted from a driver falling asleep at the wheel on Interstate 80 West in Clarion Township. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, as a 2000 Lexus RX300 driven by 71-year-old David A. Hosang, of Teaneck, New Jersey, was traveling west on Interstate 80, near mile marker 69.3, in Clarion Township.

Police say Hosang fell asleep at the wheel causing his vehicle to drift into the left lane. The vehicle then struck the left guide rail with its left front bumper.

Hosang then woke up and over-compensated to the right and lost control of the vehicle as it drove across both lanes and impacted the right embankment with its rear-end position, causing disabling damage, according to police.

Hosang and his passenger–74-year-old Betty L. Hosang, of Teaneck, New Jersey–were both using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.


