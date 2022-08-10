 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Direct Care Personnel/ CNAs

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 @ 02:08 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

New Light, Inc. is now accepting applications for Direct Care Personnel.

Are you a compassionate person looking for a great career opportunity?

This position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

  • Competitive hourly wages ($12-$14/hr.)
  • Restraint/restriction free agency
  • Weekends a must!
  • Benefit package available!
  • Open availability is greatly appreciated!
  • Paid vacation!
  • Opportunity for advancement in the company!

CNAs needed!

All interested individuals may contact the HR Dept. at New Light, Inc., PO Box 761, Clarion, PA 16214 or call 814-226-6444 x103 or email [email protected]

Pre-employment criminal background check must be free of any serious offenses.

New Light, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.