Local Woman Who Won Two Cake Contests at Clarion County Fair Now Eligible to Compete in Pa. Farm Show

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman won two cake contests at the Clarion County Fair, and she is now eligible to compete at the Pa. Farm Show.

(Pictured above: Gail Buckley displaying her First Place ribbons. Photo submitted by Gail’s husband, Bill Buckley.)

Gail Buckley, of Clarion, was the champion of both the Chocolate Cake contest and the Angel Food Cake contest at the Clarion County Fair which was held from July 24 to July 30.

Now, she is eligible to compete at the 2023 Pa. Farm Show in Harrisburg in January.

Gail told exploreClarion.com that she usually enters the baked goods category which is cakes and breads.

The baking contest was judged on Sunday, July 24, and Gail won a $25.00 prize for each contest.

She also won three first-place positions for an applesauce cake, cookies, and candy which were $5.00 prizes for each. In addition, she won a second-place spot for cookies which was a $3.00 prize.

There was an auction on Monday night, July 25, for the baked goods to raise money for the fair association.

Gail is planning to enter the Champion-Winning Chocolate Cake and the Champion-Winning Angel Food Cake contests at the Pa. Farm Show in Harrisburg. The first place win is $500.00, and the second place is $250.00.

The farm show runs from January 7, 2023, through January 14, 2023.

“Baking is a hobby,” explained Gail. “I especially love baking cakes and cookies. My mother was quite a good baker, so I think I’m taking after her.”

