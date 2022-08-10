Michael Patton Advising: Inflation Protection for Investment Dollars
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Inflation Protection for Investment Dollars.
For the 12-month period ending in June 2022, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) — the most widely used measure of inflation — increased 9.1%, the fastest pace in more than 40 years.(1) The rate may trend downward as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and supply-chain issues improve. But inflation is likely to be relatively high for some time.
High inflation not only hits consumers in the pocketbook for current spending, it also has a negative impact on the future purchasing power of fixed-income investments. For example, a hypothetical investment earning 5% annually would have a real return of –2.5% during a period of 7.5% annual inflation. This rate of return might be further reduced by taxes.
One way to help hedge your bond portfolio against inflation is by investing in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).
How TIPS Fight Inflation
The principal value of TIPS is automatically adjusted twice a year to match any increases or decreases in the Consumer Price Index. If the CPI-U moves up or down, the Treasury recalculates your principal to reflect the change. A fixed rate of interest is paid twice a year based on the current principal, so the amount of interest may also fluctuate. Thus, you are trading the certainty of knowing exactly how much interest you’ll receive for the assurance that your investment will maintain its purchasing power over time.
Like all Treasury securities, TIPS are guaranteed by the federal government as to the timely payment of principal and interest. If you hold TIPS to maturity, you will receive the greater of the inflation-adjusted principal or the amount of your original investment.
