Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Richland Township

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred on State Route 58 on Saturday morning. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 6:21 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, along State Route 58, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling west along SR 58 and traveled across the eastbound lane before striking a utility pole off the left shoulder of the road.

The vehicle then continued approximately 120 feet before entering back onto the roadway, police said.

PSP Clarion, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, and Penelec assisted at the scene.


