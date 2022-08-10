Police Seeking Information on Stolen Vehicle in Clarion Township

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a motor vehicle theft that occurred in June.

Police say a white 2012 Chevrolet Impala was taken from 509 Greenville Pike, in Clarion Township, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on June 2 and 8:00 a.m. on June 21.

The vehicle was stolen from the back gravel lot with access from Grand Avenue Extension, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.