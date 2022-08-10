Police Still Actively Searching for Missing Woman

MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are still actively searching for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman.

According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on PA-285 in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County.

She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty blonde hair. She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple t-shirt, orange in color shorts with flower designs, and purple and blue sneakers.

State Police were informed that Caffas climbed out of a bathroom window in the residence. She is believed to be endangered due to a mental health disability, according to police.

Local fire departments, search and rescue teams, and the Crawford County SCUBA team are currently searching Crawford County and surrounding areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately by calling 9-1-1 or PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.

