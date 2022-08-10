SPONSORED: Truckload Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow at Faller’s Furniture!

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s truckload sale is kicking off on Thursday, August 11!

The truckload event runs from Thursday, August 11, to Monday, August 15.

Faller’s is offering free local deliveries on all mattress purchases.

Also, check out Faller’s Clearance Center and take a chance on their prize wheel!

Faller’s Furniture Hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed – Appointments Available!

Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

For anyone with concerns about shopping during regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.

For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.



