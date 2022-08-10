State Police Calls: Ammo Dealer Sends Clarion Business Over $6,500 in Bounced Checks

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Ammo Dealer Sends Clarion Business Over $6,500 in Bounced Checks

PSP Clarion is investigating an incident of bad checks involving an ammo dealer from California.

Police say Azizi Armory sent four checks totaling $6,566.25 to a Clarion-area business. All of the checks bounced, according to police.

The victim is listed as a 37-year-old Clarion man.

Domestic Incident Leads to Harassment Charge

PSP Clarion responded to a domestic incident between a husband and wife around 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

The incident occurred along Main Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Through investigation, it was learned that 49-year-old Jason Spencer, of Shippenville, slapped his wife in the face and pushed her into a couch, police said.

According to police, Spencer was cited for harassment.

The victim is listed as a 49-year-old Shippenville woman.

Scattering Rubbish

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of scattering rubbish near McCall Road and Means Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident occurred sometimes between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3.

Once on scene, troopers observed several bags of trash laying alongside the roadway and scattered about. After a short filter through the trash, identifying mail was observed with names and addresses on it.

According to police, the suspects are 21-year-old Colby Mabold and 19-year-old Chase Cobbett, both of Sligo.

Both suspects were asked to return to the scene and pick up the trash.

Mabold and Cobbett were subsequently fingerprinted and cited for scattering rubbish through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

Cell Phone Found Along U.S. Route 322

On July 13, around 1:19 p.m., PSP Clarion retrieved a cell phone that was found along U.S. Route 322 near Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of the phone is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Lost Property

On July 23, a hand dolly was recovered on U.S. Route 322 in Paint Township, Clarion County.

The property is currently stored at PSP Clarion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

