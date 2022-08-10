 

State Police Launch College Enforcement & Public Awareness Initiative to Limit Underage Drinking

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

alcohol-492871_1280CLARION CO., Pa. – As another fall semester begins at Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities, Liquor Enforcement Officers from the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement will be teaming with both local and state police to target alcohol related crimes on and around campuses across the Commonwealth.

The initiative will target colleges, universities, and surrounding areas in Armstrong, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, and Indiana Counties.

Additionally, the Bureau will offer educational and enforcement assistance to campus administrators and enforcement authorities to aid them in their own efforts to reduce the underage consumption of alcohol and preempt alcohol-related problems at their institutions.

Officers will also be meeting with liquor licensees in college and university areas to promote awareness, improve relations, and reinforce the importance of their role in preventing the sale of alcohol to minors and other alcohol violations.

The Bureau will also actively investigate the use and manufacture of fraudulent identification (Fake IDs).

State laws regarding the unlawful purchase, possession, consumption, or distribution of alcohol will be aggressively enforced. Any person under the age of 21 found in possession of, or consuming, alcoholic beverages will be cited. Violations are a summary offense, and a first-time conviction will result in a fine of up to $500, and/or a term of imprisonment of up to 90 days. The fine increases to $1,000 for subsequent convictions.

The Bureau’s initiative will also target those who provide alcohol to minors. Every effort will be made to identify, arrest, and prosecute anyone furnishing alcoholic beverages to persons under 21 years of age. Everyone, including parents, caught supplying alcohol to a minor will be charged with furnishing alcohol to minors, a third-degree misdemeanor under Pennsylvania Title 18.

Penalties for a first offense include a fine of up to $1000 per minor and/or a term of imprisonment of up to a year. The fine for a second or subsequent offense increases to $2,500.

Anyone charged with this offense will be fingerprinted and photographed as part of the arrest process. The arrest will then be part of a permanent criminal history.

Any questions concerning this matter should be directed to District Office Commander Sergeant Andrew R. Brothers at 814-938-0565 during normal business hours.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

