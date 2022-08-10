Three People Injured in Six-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on I-80 in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a six-vehicle chain-reaction accident that occurred last Thursday morning on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township that left three people injured.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, along Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer operated by 60-year-old Hoke L. Herrin, of Gordon, Georgia, was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 54.6. As he attempted to negotiate a left curve in the roadway, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle, and it traveled into the left lane and rolled onto its passenger side.

Herrin’s vehicle slid off the roadway and into the northern embankment. After impact, the vehicle continued in a northeastern direction and traveled back onto the roadway. It continued to slide across both lanes of travel, facing a southern direction.

A 2021 International Harvester tractor-trailer operated by 67-year-old Vance D. Cutchall, of Richfield Spring, New York, was traveling eastbound on I-80 when Cutchall started to negotiate the left curve and observed Herrin’s vehicle blocking the roadway. However, Cutchall was unable to stop and struck Herrin’s Volvo tractor-trailer in the middle of its trailer.

After impact, Cutchall’s vehicle continued in a northeastern direction and struck the embankment.

A 2017 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer driven by 71-year-old James O. Hensley Jr., of Shreve, Ohio, started to negotiate the left curve and observed Herrin’s tractor-trailer blocking the roadway. Hensley was unable to stop, and struck the tractor-trailer. After impact, Hensley’s tractor-trailer continued down an embankment for approximately 100 feet and struck multiple trees head-on.

According to police, a 2020 Western Star tractor-trailer operated by 36-year-old Vladimir L. Macias, of Bayonne, New Jersey, was able to avoid Herrin’s tractor-trailer blocking the roadway and traveled past its trailer, but then struck Cutchall’s tractor-trailer.

A 2015 Honda Accord driven by 48-year-old Matthew Schuyler, of Higganum, Connecticut, started to negotiate the left curve and attempted to slow down, but eventually struck Herrin’s tractor-trailer.

At the same time, a 2021 Volvo operated by 47-year-old Barbara J. Daniel, of Springfield, Illinois, was unable to stop behind Schuyler’s Honda Accord and struck it. After impact, Daniel’s vehicle continued and struck Herrin’s tractor-trailer before striking a northern embankment and coming to rest directly behind Cutchall’s tractor-traielr.

Herrin was transported to Clarion Hospital to treat injuries of unknown severity; he was not using a seat belt.

Hensley was also transported to Clarion Hospital to treat suspected minor injuries; he was using a seat belt.

Both Cutchall and Macias were using seat belts and were not injured.

Daniel and her passenger, 45-year-old Aaron F. Daniel, of Baxley, Georgia, were using seat belts and escaped the crash without injuries.

Although Schuyler was not injured, his passenger, identified as 48-year-old Joel A. Lundgren, of Higganum, Connecticut, suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. Both occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Herrin was charged with a traffic violation.

