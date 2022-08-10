 

Woman Injured in Chain-Reaction Crash in Work Zone on I-80

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-newMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 19-year-old woman was injured in a chain-reaction crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township last Thursday afternoon. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened at the start of a construction zone merge point on I-80, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 1:28 p.m. on Thursday, August 4.

Police say a 2006 International Truck & Engine tractor-trailer operated by 26-year-old Donovan R. Evans, of Rimersburg, was traveling westbound on I-80 behind a Kenworth T100 tractor-trailer operated by 46-year-old Milo M. Wurth, of McLean, Il.

As the Kenworth slowed in the left lane at the merge point, it was rear-ended by Wurth’s vehicle.

Wurth’s vehicle was subsequently rear-ended by a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 19-year-old Kayla Martino.

Martino suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

Neither Evans nor Wurth were injured.

All three drivers were using seat belts.


