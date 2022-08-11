The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.