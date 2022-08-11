‘Alice in Wonderland’ to Debut at Cook Forest Sawmill Theater Tonight

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts and the Brookville Community Theater will present “Alice in Wonderland” from Thursday, August 11, through Saturday, August 13.

The shows will begin at 8:00 p.m. on each of the three nights at the Verna Leith Sawmill Theater located at 170 Theater Lane in Cooksburg, Clarion County.

This brand-new musical version of the timeless classic takes you down the rabbit hole with the ever-curious Alice to a land of zany adventures where nothing is as it seems.

The White Rabbit, Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum, the Mad Hatter, the Caterpillar, the Mock Turtle, the mysterious Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts, and all your favorites from Lewis Carroll’s beloved books make this a magical, tuneful, and over-the-top entertaining musical for the whole family.

Tickets will cost $15.00 and can be purchased here.

For more information, contact the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts at 814-927-6655 or [email protected]

