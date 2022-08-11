Charges Against Woman Accused of Hitting, Lunging at Victim Held for Court; Charge Against Clarion Woman Dropped

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Assault and related charges against a Venango County woman accused of hitting and lunging at a Clarion woman were held for court, while a charge against the Clarion woman was dismissed.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 24-year-old Alisha Shoffstall, of Franklin, were ordered held for court on July 27 during a preliminary hearing in Venango County Central Court in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The following charge against 65-year-old Donna J. Walters, of Clarion, was withdrawn on July 27:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

A summary count of Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact against Walters was moved to non-traffic, according to court documents.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on July 20, Sugarcreek Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Allenbaugh Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for an active domestic.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Alisha Shoffstall and Donna Walters. Both individuals stated that they were arguing over a cell phone which escalated into a physical altercation.

Walters stated she was “kicking and hitting” Shoffstall, the complaint states.

Shoffstall told police she had “lunged onto” Walters and was hitting her, the complaint indicates.

Both individuals were arraigned at 7:45 p.m. on July 20, in front of Judge Fish.

