Clarion Area Approves Architect for Borough Pool Demo Project, Sara Robertson Retires

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area School Board unanimously approved the use of architect, Amos Rudolph, for the demolition and reclamation of the Clarion Borough Municipal Pool at its meeting on Tuesday night.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Amos E. Rudolph Architecture, LLC, of Seneca, is the firm approved for the demolition and reclamation of the pool by both the Clarion School Board on Tuesday, and the Clarion Borough Council last week. The $12,200.00 cost for this service will be split between the borough and the school district.

In addition to demolition and reclamation services, the amount also includes environmental testing, permit costs, and engineering services via Geotech Engineering Inc.

Rudolph noted that Clarion Environmental already completed environmental testing and no asbestos was found.

The Clarion Borough Council approved Rudolph’s bid at its August 3 meeting.

This is the latest action in the ongoing borough pool saga since June when council approved a letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources deeming it an obsolete facility. While council was in the process of submitting an application for a 2022 PA DCNR Community Conservation Partnership Program grant for the pool, the Clarion Area School Board approved a new lease for the land on Tuesday, March 8.

Council voted in April to officially not renew the 25-year pool property lease with the school district.

Prior to this action, council had approached the school board for a new 25-year lease from March 1, 2022, until February 28, 2047, to show possession of the property as required in the DCNR grant application. The school district also added a requirement that the borough must secure a total of $1,100,000.00 in funds needed to complete the rehabilitation of the pool. The funds needed to be secured on or before November 30, 2023, or the district could elect to terminate the lease by providing 20 days’ written notice to the borough.

A start date for the demolition and reclamation project has not been set.



(Photo by Adrian Weber.)

Sara Robertson Announces Resignation

The last topic of new business was the announcement of Sara Robertson’s resignation as a board member which took effect on August 9th.

“Being a member of the school board has always been a goal of mine, and I have found my time serving in this office both challenging and very rewarding. I have learned so much and have felt very fulfilled knowing that I was serving my community in this way.” Robertson said in her letter of resignation.

“Thank you for your service,” said Hugh Henry, the board President, after the unanimous approval of the motion.

The letter continues: “I am making this decision because, due to changes in my personal and family life, I am no longer able to dedicate both the time and care that this office deserves. I would like to thank my fellow board members for being so welcoming and challenging me to question my own previously held beliefs. I have learned so much from you all. I would like to thank the administration for the continued hard work they do for our amazing school district and their responsiveness to my questions and general communication with them. I would like to also thank the skilled, dedicated, and caring staff of Clarion Area. As a board member and parent of students in the district, I understand all the challenges you face and how you continually rise to the occasion for the district’s children. I plan to run again for this office when the time is right and hope to continue to serve my community in a capacity more fitting to my current life circumstances.”

The meeting closed with board vice president Braxton White commenting, “Sara we’re going to miss you a great deal, not only for being a parent with young kids here, but I think it’s important to note that you are the only current public school teacher we have on the board. You have views and experiences that none of us really have, and I think it’s a really important thing that we had and we’re really going to miss that.”

Regarding the next steps for appointing a new board member, Superintendent Joseph Carrico stated, “In light of Mrs. Robertson’s resignation, we have up to 30 days to appoint a new board member. Qualifiers include eighteen years or older and live within the district.”

More information about the position will be advertised on the district’s website.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.